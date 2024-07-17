Rakul Preet Singh's brother has been arrested by the Hyderabad police in connection with a drugs case. Aman Preet Singh was arrested along with 12 other persons in a joint operation by Narcotics Bureau and Hyderabad police. Rakul's brother has worked in a couple of film down south which haven't been big hits.

As per a report in Times Now, Aman Preet Singh was found cocaine positive after the urine test. Police has said that the arrested people have been forming a supply chain of drugs in Hyderabad. The police recovered 199 grams of cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh when they conducted the operation at Flat No 202 of Janab Fort View Apartments in Vishal Nagar, Hyderabad.

Accused tested positive

"As consumers, we picked up five people and brought them to the police station. In the urine test kit, all of them were found positive. They have been taken into custody. We are now sending them for detailed medical examination," India Today quoted Srinivas, DCP, Cyberabad Police, Rajendra Nagar Zone saying.

"Onuoha Blessing, originally from Nigeria, concealed her identity and obtained a passport from the Republic of Guinea-Bissau under the fake name Joana Gomes. She came to India in 2018 for the drug trade," ANI report stated.

"She used a fake passport to avoid legal issues and escape back to her country as needed, and she employed international SIM cards for communication," the report further added. The kingpin of the gang is said to have fled back to Nigeria.

Rakul Preet Singh was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate back in 2021 and 2022 in drugs related case.