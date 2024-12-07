Sordid Saturday in Delhi: Bizman on morning walk shot dead; man succumbs to stab injuries

It was a sordid weekend in the national Capital as one businessman out for a morning walk was shot dead and a man who was stabbed on Friday midnight by his neighbours, succumbed to his wounds in the wee hours of Saturday.

The killing of the businessman was yet another incident of firing in the national Capital which has seen a spurt in crimes.

Shahdara's Vishwas Nagar echoed with gunfire on Saturday morning as unidentified bike-borne assailants shot and killed a businessman out for his morning walk.

The incident occurred near Yamuna Sports Complex, when the victim, Sunil Jain (52), was returning home from his daily walk. Reports indicate that around nine rounds of bullets were fired at him.

Sunil was immediately rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the attack, Shahdara police reached the scene and began their investigation.

According to a senior police officer, Sunil sustained three to four bullet wounds. Forensic teams have recovered five to six bullet casings from the site of the murder.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, confirmed the details. "At 8:36 A.M., a Police Control Room call was received reporting that two men on a motorcycle had shot a man and fled. Sunil Jain, who owned a utensil shop, was the target. We are examining CCTV footage of the crime spot to identify and trace the culprits," he said.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but police suspect it was a premeditated attack given the intensity of the firing. The incident has created a sense of fear and insecurity in the area.

Meanwhile, in Govindpuri, one person was killed, and two others were injured during a brawl between two groups over the cleanliness of a common toilet a little after Friday midnight.

Sudheer, his brother Prem and their friend Sagar were rushed to AIIMS in the wee hours of Saturday.

However, Sudheer died of stab wounds, while the other two are undergoing treatment. Police said the deceased was stabbed in his chest, face and head with a kitchen knife.

Three people, including a minor have been detained by the cops in this case.

The brazen killings and increased criminal activities have raised concerns about public safety and the efficacy of law enforcement in Delhi.

These latest crimes are sure to result in a major slugfest between the Centre and other political parties over the increasing lawlessness as the Delhi Police and law and order in the national Capital come under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry.

The ruling party in Delhi, the AAP has been harping on this fact and is sure to make it a poll issue in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from IANS)