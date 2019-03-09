Game of Thrones season 8 is right around the corner and no one wishes to know the show's ending before the epic season premieres on HBO in April. However, the cast of Game of Thrones is having a tough time keeping the secrets to themselves. Game of Thrones ending is surely going to be epic. With the last season, fans are hoping that the show will finally answer all those impending questions and keeping the secrets is actually very tough.

During a recent interview with Glamour UK, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, revealed that she tried very hard to keep all the secrets to herself but in the end, she couldn't do it anymore and revealed it to Joe Jonas. "I've just told Joe [Jonas]," Turner said. "But he's so mad at me—he loves the show!" She then added. "Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I'll burst."

Well, we don't know what "ending" Sophie Turner revealed to Joe Jonas and frankly, fans do even wish to know the ending before the show actually begins airing. Apparently, this is not the first time when Sophie Turner has revealed Game of Thrones season 8 ending to someone close to her. As earlier reported, Sophie revealed herself that when it comes to keeping secrets about GoT, she is obviously not the best person. In an earlier interview with W Magazine, Turner stated that she has revealed the show's ending to a couple of friends.

Sophie Turner is not the only one who has revealed Game of Thrones season 8's ending to her friends. It was earlier reported that Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow — Sansa Stark's cousin — has also revealed the show's ending to his wife Rose Leslie. Leslie didn't like it when Harington spoiled the show for her and as a result of which, she didn't speak to him for about three whole days.

However, Rose Leslie later clarified that Kit Harington spoiled season seven's ending to her not the upcoming one and added, "He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that ... He happened to tell me—and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn't seen the last season."

Game of Thrones season 8 is going to air in April and we just hope that Joe Jonas will have a fun time watching it even though he now knows the ending — all thanks to Sophie Turner.