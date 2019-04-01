Sophie Turner has been revealing a lot about her time on the sets of X-Men: Dark Phoenix lately.

Her recent revelation could make fiancé Joe Jons a little jealous. Reportedly the Game of Thrones star joked that she is "in love" with on-screen boyfriend Tye Sheridan (aka Scott Summers aka Cyclops)... and that the Jonas brother is perfectly understanding of the whole situation, of course.

"I mean, we're in love," Turner told Entertainment Tonight, with her co-star adding: "I'm in love with Soph."

"And I'm completely in love with him," the Jean Grey actress added, revealing: "[Joe] knows, he's fine with it."

Wow, Joe Jonas sure seems like a pretty good fiancé. Apparently, Turner did gush genuinely about Sheridan, adding: "We're like, such good friends, and I've always said to Tye, he's my best onscreen boyfriend I've ever had.

"And it's just so nice to have such a wonderful relationship with someone that you're sharing such intimate scenes with. It's really important to have that connection."

Sophie Turner also opened up about working with director Bryan Singer and how it wasn't a completely pleasant experience as well as her on-=set confrontation with a fellow co-star on the set of Dark Phoenix. But the confession that got the Sansa Stark actress in a lot of trouble with fans was when she confessed that she had revealed the ending of the final season of Game of Thrones to her friends. The actress had to clarify what she meant. "I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like 'Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of Game of Thrones'," she said.

"The truth is I've only told two people. It's not that many. To be honest, I don't read many of the mentions on Twitter because there's normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I'm not surprised.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.