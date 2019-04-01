HBO just announced that the end of season 8 of their hit TV show Game of Thrones will be followed by a tie-in movie that will feature as an epilogue to the series.

The movie is also set to be the launch pad of a future sequel series if need be. HBO Chairman Bob Greenblatt confirmed saying: "Game of Thrones has been a generation defining TV show and it has become a cultural phenomenon. It would be a disservice to end such a revolutionary bit of television programming."

Game of Thrones will reportedly have a ninth season with four epilogue episodes and a tie-in movie with an open-ended future that could set up a sequel series. George R.R. Martin is on board as executive producer. He will also be writing the four episodes in partnership with showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

"We were ecstatic to hear that season 8 would not in fact be the end. Even though we were satisfied with the ending to our show. We never felt that we had done justice to the source material. So an additional four episodes and a movie is welcome news, especially working with George on his universe would guarantee a proper ending," said David Benioff.

Season nine of Game of Thrones is set to air in April of 2020, but it is still unknown if all of the cast will be returning. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have been confirmed for season nine as well as the movie. The ninth season will four episodes setting up individual adventures for each of the characters that survived at the end of season 8. This could be the launch of four new spin-off series.

(Please disregard any and all information in this article as it was meant to be a good-natured April Fools' prank. We hope you had a laugh and have a wonderful April Fools' Day.)