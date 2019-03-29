Lena Headey isn't having any of it. Reportedly the Game of Thrones star hit out at trolls who have criticised her for expressing her opinions on politics and issues such as climate change on Instagram.

Lena Headey told the critics they could 'f*** off and unfollow' her if they were offended by her sharing her thoughts on the topics while posting a short video on the social media platform, she began by joking about her clear complexion: 'Hi instaworld it's me, look, without make-up aah! S*** everyone panic.

'I just want to say, when I post my views, I don't see myself as being highly political, I just see myself as a human being.

'I care about the climate, I care about my children and their future, I care about my friends and their children and their future, I care about the crisis going on all over the world, the humanitarian crisis.'

Lena went on: 'I give a f*** and if that offends you or you think actors have no place in the world to have an opinion... f*** off and unfollow me and I shall not weep.'

Lena Headey sure seems to be channeling her inner Cersei while dealing with trolls and we have to say, we wouldn't want her to channel anyone else. Trolls will have no chance against Cersei Lannister. Game of Thrones will air its final season in April and LenaHeadey's character Cersei Lannister seems to be a very important part of the final season. Season eight of Game of Thrones only has six episodes so fans can expect a lot of their questions to be answered. And a lot of theories come to fruition or not. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.

You can check out the video here: