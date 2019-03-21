Sophie Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in HBO's Emmy award-winning show Game of Thrones. The acclaimed actress has recently proved that she can chug down one entire glass of red wine in one go.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sophie Turner was spotted enjoying the ice hockey game. When the 23-year-old Turner noticed that she was being shown on the video screen, she took the opportunity to entertain everyone. After she was caught on the camera for the arena jumbotron, she gathered thousands of applause by downing a glass of red wine in one go — proving that she is a true Stark. In addition to this, Sansa showered kisses on her fiancé Joe Jonas at Madison Square Garden.

You can check out the video below:

In professional endeavor, Sophie Turner is going to portray the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones season eight. As the released trailer depicted, the stacks are pretty high with every character and based on Sansa's current state of mind, there are chances that she will wage a war against Daenerys Targaryen.

"Winterfell is your, Your Grace!" Sansa Stark said to Daenerys Targaryen in the released marketing clip by HBO. Based on this, several fans speculated that Sansa's time with Dany is going to create some friction. At the same time, Sansa and Daenerys' fight could cause problems for Jon Snow.

Sophie Turner has been playing Sansa Stark since she was only 13 years old and as per her, "it feels like I grew up with the character."

Besides this, Sophie Turner is going to feature as Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men movie. As per the actress, she "feel empowered by Jean Grey" as she is very much on her own and even the British actress felt many a time that she is on her own in the entertainment industry.

Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones season eight is going to air on HBO in April. Whereas, her X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie is all set to release on June 7, 2019. The X-Men movie will also feature James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, and Evan Peters in the pivotal roles.