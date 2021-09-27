And it has been raining movies. As soon as the official announcement of theatres in Maharashtra opening up on October 22 was announced, makers rushed to announce their films. From Laal Singh Chadha to Sooyavanshi; Bollywood was quick to book their slots for festivals and long weekends. Let's take a look at which film is releasing when.

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar; all three took to social media to announce that their much-awaited cop thriller would release on Diwali 2021.

Bunty Aur Babli 2: YRF also announced four of its biggest projects and one of them was Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari would release on November 19, 2021.

'83: Kabir Khan's Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was quick to grab the vacant Christmas date. While Ranveer would be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone would be seen playing his wife in the film.

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited film - Jersey - would also be releasing in December. The film is slated to release on December 31, 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's social media page was also quick to take up V Day 2022 release date. The film also has Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film, a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.

Prithviraj: Another massive YRF project - Prithviraj - has taken up the first slot of 2022. The film, starring Manushi Chillar and Akshay Kumar would release on January 21, 2022.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Another YRF project that has been in the pipeline for quite some time, has taken up a spot in February. Ranveer's film would release on February, 25.

Bachchan Pandey: We would get to see a lot of Akshay Kumar in 2022 as well. After Sooryavanshi in November and Prithviraj in January, Akshay would be back with Bachchan Pandey in March. The film would release on March 4.

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's Shershaah would release on March 18, 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would release on March 25, 2022.