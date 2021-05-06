When she spoke about being there for her country and reaching out to those in need, many wouldn't have taken her seriously. But, Miss India UK and worldwide runner up Niharica Raizada has proven otherwise. The Masaan and Total Dhamaal actress has been one of the frontline covid warriors during the pandemic.

From testing people to treating them to making sure they are getting proper care, Niharica has been at it for months. Amid all this, the beauty pageant winner is also waiting for her film, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi to release soon. International Business Times got in touch with Niharica Raizada to talk about being frontline warrior during covid, her film Sooryavanshi and lots more.

You have been helping out people in the covid crisis. Tell us about that.

I was a frontline Covid warrior. I was testing people for Covid-19 and treating them. I think I must have tested over 2.5 lakh people, and in the process, I got to meet some great people. Impart my level of care, and in general keep people from getting too anxious and depressed. I would listen to them. I think just hearing their woes, fears and making them understand that this too shall pass, is at times the best therapy you can offer.

How has your experience of working in Bollywood been so far?

It's not an easy industry to work in. There is too much internal push and not enough open-mindedness for more unique or alternative background people. I wish I would get more roles. I hope directors would actually work with me, in the depth I want them to work with me; in terms of character building, development, great storytelling etc. I feel, I have so much experience to offer, yet I feel undervalued. All that said, I have completed 14 films, Sooryavanshi will be my biggest one till date. I enjoyed working on that film. Playing an anti terrorist female squad officer with Akshay Kumar was extremely fun.

You have worked in films in over five languages. Which film shoot process is the easiest to float with?

The European film process is a lot more audition driven. There the casting is role specific, there are no personal equations, personal favours, it's a lot more simpler and effective as well. We over complicate our industry with drama and bitching. There's no need, and the power of working with a brand name and then marketing the top off of that, it isn't required. But it is done in leaps and bounds here. Filmmaking is about good stories, and characters. Marketing that story and character happens by default if you're efforts put at the initial stages of your production are honest enough. But in our land, filmstars are more about their looks and their camps. There is not enough emphasis put on the process of delving into characterisation, studying texts, applying your real world experience, casting appropriate people for the correct role. We need to become more authentic in our filmmaking approach. Web series, with this approach will dominate the flamboyance of Bollywood soon enough. Judging by the authenticity of the current crop of actors emerging in webseries, big stars won't have a leg to stand on.

What do you have to say about the privileged people rushing off for holidays to exotic locales amid the pandemic while the country suffers?

Irresponsible. But still it's their choice. Just because one is famous or a star in India, that does not qualify them to be a good person. And there are many hooligans and idiotic stars, who we all wish were not the benchmark as examples of great public figures to follow. It will take time, for us to recognise good, intelligent, genuine and exemplary talent. We really don't have many. But this will change, as our audience matures. As the non talented folk will not find a space amongst the new wave of talent, that will blow their socks off, with their unprecedented way of portraying characters.

How did you bag the role in Sooryavanshi? Tell us something about the role.

It's a beautiful story. Around 6 years ago I had worked on a Panasonic ad with a casting director called Gaurav Shah. He called me out of the blue, literally saying, "Niharica, I'm going to call you to come to the office when Rohit Shetty's chief assistant is going to come into office. I don't know why but I feel you will apt for this film." These were his words. The day of the audition I booked a cop outfit for myself. I didn't know what role but chose to don the police outfit because of Singham and Simmba. I remember I entered an audition room full of 60-80 women, and I was the only one dressed as a cop. Everyone stared at me. Then the chief ad asked me if I wanted to do the hot girls role. I said if it's a Rohit Shetty film, the only thing I want to play is a cop or I'm leaving. She clicked my pictures and send them to Rohit Shetty. She also warned me that it's a non-speaking role only for 10 days. I told her that's fine. The dress dada called me about my measurements and said only one outfit needed. After 4 hours he called me again and said I don't know what has happened, but your role has become of 60-70 days and we need to take more measurements because now you are main chief lady officer.

How was it working with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty? Tell us about their methods of acting and directing.