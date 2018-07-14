In a major setback for the makers of Soorma, the full movie has been leaked online by torrent sites for its users to watch the film on internet or download for free.

Sports biopic Soorma was released on July 13, and received positive response from the critics. The film made a decent start with a box office collection of Rs 3.25 crore on its opening day.

However, just a day after its release, Soorma full movie has been made available on multiple illegal sites. While some of the pirated versions of the movie are in poor quality, some sites have even uploaded HD version of Soorma.

The torrent sites have uploaded the full version of the movie Soorma with options for its users either to watch it online or download it for free.

While the makers of the film will be delighted with the kind of response that the movie got, this news will certainly make them worry about the box office business of Soorma. It is being expected that strong word of mouth will enable Soorma to witness rise in its box office collection, but illegal downloads may hamper its business adversely

Piracy has lately become a huge menace for Bollywood. Despite the government and the industry taking various measures to curb piracy, it has been on a rise since the recent past. Almost every Bollywood film gets leaked online right after its official release.

In some rare cases, the movies become victim of piracy even before the official release, which leads to massive loss for the producers.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is a biopic on the life of Hockey legend Sandeep Singh. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi among others.