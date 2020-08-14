Actor Sooraj Pancholi and late Disha Salian's parents have filed separate complaints against small-time actor Puneet Vashisht for his alleged defamatory Facebook post in connection with the deaths of Salian and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While Sooraj Pancholi filed the complaint at Versova Police Station, Disha Salian's parents have lodged a separate complaint with Malvani police station in Mumbai. Sources have told ABP News that Pancholi has reproduced 30 June Facebook post made by Puneet Vashisht before the cops.

The post allegedly linked Pancholi with the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant's suicides. Puneet Vashisht had made allegations on Pancholi of impregnating her, but later he edited the post and added that it was a forward message.

"Mischievous stories are planted in social media by Mr Puneet Vashisht and larger organised crime syndicate. The police should ask them to procure evidence for their theory and if they do not have any, action should be taken.," Pancholi said in the complaint.

Whereas Disha Salian's mother Vasanthi has demanded a strict action from the Malvani police for his defamatory post. She claims that the post had caused immense trouble when they are yet to overcome from the personal loss.

Puneet Vashisht's post is still available on his account and it has been widely shared by people, which has given rise to a conspiracy theory. However, the FIR in both the complaints is yet to be filed.

On the other hand, Puneet has told ABP News that he does not know about the source of the original post and refused to apologise to Sooraj Pancholi and Disha Salian's family.

A section of media had floated a lot of conspiracy theories over the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, who had briefly worked with him. Sooraj Pancholi was dragged into the issue and he had slammed the media for airing reports without any proof.

Recently, he filed a complaint against the media for linking him to the deaths.