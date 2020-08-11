Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint with the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Monday, August 10, against a few media houses and YouTube channels for linking him to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

He has alleged harassment from the media and YouTube channels who have been floating lots of conspiracy theories. In fact, a section of media had gone to the extent of spreading rumours which claimed that Disha Salian was pregnant with his child before she died by suicide.

He lost his cool last week and slammed the media for spreading fake reports about him. On his Instagram account, he wrote, "Complete bullshit!! #FuckYouFakeMEDIA. Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not "Disha Salian" that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn't even live in India. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life! I have said this before and I'm saying it again "I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life" Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I've had enough. [sic]"

Disha Salian died by suicide from jumping off a high-rise building on 9 June, five days before Sushant Singh Rajput's death. A section of media have connected the dots to come up with conspiracy theories.

Last week, Disha's father wrote to the Mumbai Police for spreading misinformation about her daughter and alleged the media of harassing the family members.

"We are being harassed by these people by repeatedly questioning our faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiries are conducted. We have already given our statement to the police that we do not suspect anyone of foul play," he said in the letter.