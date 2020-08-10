The twists-and-turns in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's tragic deaths refuse to come to an end. From suicide to murder to rape, a number of theories and speculations have been spreading like wildfire on social media. Few media outlets had recently revealed that Disha's body had been found in a naked state but the DCP of Mumbai zone 11, outrightly called it false. He even said that Disha's parents were present there when her body was found.

SIT's theory

However, the Special Investigation Team from Bihar has alleged that there's more than meets the eye. As per the Bihar SIT, the two deaths are linked. Disha was Sushant's ex-manager. They have alleged that before her death, Disha had called Sushant Singh Rajput and revealed some crucial information to him. And once Disha died under mysterious circumstances, Sushant Singh was also being threatened. That was the reason why the actor probably changed his number 14 times between June 9 to 13.

Disha's death

Disha had apparently jumped off from the 14th floor of a building in Malad, Mumbai. She was rushed to the hospital but the hospital declared her brought dead. Disha also used to work as a manager of Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh and Varun Sharma.

Rape and murder

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane had earlier said that Disha Salian was raped and then murdered on June 8. He had also alleged that Sushant was killed on June 14 and it wasn't a suicide. A media house has recently released the post-mortem report of Disha which reveals that her body was found naked. Under the column, 'Condition of clothes – whether wet with water, stained with blood or soiled with vomit or fecal matter', the report had said 'Nude body'.