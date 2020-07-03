Following a surprise visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Leh, Ladakh on Friday in order to review the on-ground situation amid Indo-China border standoff, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a high-level defence meeting on Friday. The purpose of the meet was to assess the internal and external security situation of the country.

PAK PM calls for defence meeting

In the meeting, Imran Khan was joined by Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. Additionally, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid also attended the meeting.

After reviewing the security status, the officials vowed to protect Pakistan's sovereignty at all costs, PTI reported.

"It resolved that Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with its neighbours but we have both the will and the capacity to defend our people and territorial integrity," the PM's office said in a statement.