Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to global terrorist and 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden as "shaheed" (martyr) on Thursday, June 25. The Pakistani Prime Minister was addressing the National Assembly when he said that the US came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden.

Imran Khan said, "We were very embarrassed when Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abbottabad, martyred him. Pakistan has faced humiliation for more than 10 years in war on terror."

However, this is not the first time that the Pakistani Prime Minister has shown a soft corner for a global terrorist. Earlier, before he became Pakistan's prime minister, Khan refused to address Osama bin Laden as a 'terrorist' in a television interview.

Take a look at the video here:

PM Pakistan Imran Khan considers Osama bin Laden a martyr. pic.twitter.com/tax0t3V5wg — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 25, 2020

It doesn't stop here. Imran Khan also went ahead to draw a parallel with the first American President George Washington, saying he was a "terrorist" for the Britishers and a freedom fighter for others.

The brain behind the 9/11 terror attacks

The man behind the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the United States -- Osama bin Laden -- was killed in a military operation by US Navy Seals in the year 2011 at the garrison town in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

Laden, was accused of engineering a number of terror attacks globally, was the head of the global terrorist outfit Al Qaeda.