In an unannounced visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh, Ladakh, on Friday, July 3 to review the on-ground situation amid the border standoff with China and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

PM Modi accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane

PM Modi arrived in Leh this morning to review the situation after June 15 clash in Ladakh where 20 soldiers were killed in face-off with Chinese troops. The Prime Minister is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane in his visit to Ladakh.

PM Modi is presently at one of the forward locations in Nimu, Ladakh. He reached there early morning. He is interacting with personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also scheduled a visit to Leh but it was eventually cancelled but no reason was provided.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)