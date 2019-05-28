Right after Ajay Devgn's father passed away on Monday, his wife Kajol's mother Tanuja got hospitalised.

According to a source close to Ajay, Tanuja has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital at Bandra. The exact reason behind her ill health is not clear yet. Kajol was spotted on Tuesday night visiting the hospital.

It appears to be a tough time for Ajay and Kajol. The superstar recently lost his father Veeru Devgn, who was not keeping well for quite some time. His funeral was held on Monday evening.

While exact condition of Kajol's mother is still not known, we wish her speedy recovery.

On the work front, Ajay recently featured in romantic comedy De De Pyaar De that also has Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. The film received positive response from viewers, and has been running successfully in theatres.