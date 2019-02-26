Sony has been in the headphones game for far too long to not understand the needs of its consumers. After getting a positive response for its wide-range of noise-cancelling (NC) headphones, including 1000XM3, the company has launched another wireless earphones with AI-enabled noise cancelling technology.

Sony WI-C600N is the latest wireless NC earphones to join the premium portfolio in India. The earphones are priced at Rs 10,990 and come in a single black colour variant. The C600N will go on sale starting Wednesday, February 27, and here's a look at why these earphones are worth spending your hard-earned money.

We had reviewed Sony 1000XM3 and couldn't be more impressed by the headphones. Not only they delivered premium audio quality but left no stone unturned in the noise-cancelling department. But they don't come cheap and light, but that's okay considering they fall under the premium over-the-ear headphones category. Sony C600N is different from the 1000XM3 and could easily attract the masses given its form factor and use cases.

If over-the-ear headphones are not your taste, Sony C600N comes with in-ear neckband design for a comfortable grip no matter what you're doing. Inside the hard neckband, the earphones pack the battery, Bluetooth chip, physical controls, and microphones for active noise cancelling. The C600N earphones also come equipped with NFC for one-tap pairing, which we found quite useful in previous Sony headphones.

The audio quality of the C600N is subject to review, but they come with aptX codec for better quality and have Bluetooth 4.2 for better range. Sony has also packed DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) technology that improves the sound quality of compressed audio files by restoring high-range sound removed by the compression process.

The earphones come with USB Type-C port for charging, which can fully charge the earphones in 2.5 hours and last about 7.5 hours (6.5 with NC). We are yet to test the same, so stay tuned for our review.

Another interesting design feature is the magnet housing in both earphones, which snap together to prevent them from getting tangled. The earphones also have compact 6mm drivers, which help in a compact design for a comfortable fit.

Sony C600N earphones are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri, allowing users to wirelessly carry out functions. Users can also use Sony's Headphones Connect App available freely for Android and iOS users to customise settings.