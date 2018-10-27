Within two weeks of Kapil Sharma's new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma airing on Sony TV this year in April went off-air owing to the low Television Rating Points (TRPs) and the comedian's bad health. It was put on hold temporarily and the channel kept playing Kapil Sharma show's previous episodes in its time slots. But it looks like the wait is finally over as The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go on air from November 25.

"That's the tentative date to resume the show. We are all working towards a 25 November start. We want it to be a Diwali gift for Kapil's fans. However, if we don't meet the 25 November deadline, we will start on 11 December for sure," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Kapil Sharma has been dealing with his excess drinking habit for a very long time now. His recent photos showing the ace comedian gaining some extra pounds had left his fans worried about his health. He had underwent a full detoxification programme in an Ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru last month.

According to reports, the comedian has given up on drinks and meat to get back in shape. He is now currently gearing up to make a stunning comeback and entertain the audience like never before.

Over the past two years, Kapil Sharma has been going through a lot of problems in his personal and professional life. Recently, Kapil was in the midst of a controversy for his abusive rant against journalist Vickey Lalwani for allegedly tarnishing his image.

While the news will definitely cheer up his fans, it remains to be seen whether Kapil will be able to handle the pressure of running the show on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, Kapil is all set to get married to his fiancee and long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 in a low-key ceremony in Jalandhar. The wedding will be followed by a reception on December 14.