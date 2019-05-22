Cloud gaming may threaten the importance of consoles but that is not stopping Sony from making their most powerful console yet. Sony will not be present at E3 this year, and we can understand why. They have been putting a lot of effort into perfecting their next-gen PlayStation. With a recent leak, we can be sure that the wait is not for naught.

An investor conference held recently demoed an under-development console going against a PS4 Pro, with the former performing with negligible loading times. It was filmed by Wall Street Journal writer Takashi Mochizuki and he published the video on Twitter.

The initial speed improvements were impressive to read about, but seeing them on video is something else entirely. The demo shows the underdevelopment "Next Generation" console and a PS4 Pro running Marvel's Spider-Man.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

The first part of the demo shows the game's fast travel warping. The upcoming console takes less than 1 second (0.83s, to be precise) to load what the PS4 Pro takes over 8 seconds to process. For the next part of the demo, the company had a virtual camera travel through a detailed city model, winding through busy streets as it increased its movement speed.

The PS4 Pro's output stuttered often as the console struggled to render the complex environment and distant buildings. It is visible as the console loads up the far-away buildings. The other console seamlessly rendered the scenes without so much as a hitch. Such rendering speeds can pave the way for even more innovation in gaming technology.

Mochizuki has also translated what Sony has said about the next generation. Sony claims that PlayStation's seamless feature will allow gameplay "anytime, anywhere, without disconnections". The upcoming console's speed was previously shown to interviewers from Wired in an exclusive gaming interview with the PS5 lead architect, Mark Cenry.

Sony's console is expected to have a mid-to-late 2020 release. With 8k resolution support and the ability to run games on 4k at 60 frames per second, it will undoubtedly bring new possibilities into the gaming market. Meanwhile, Microsoft's claims of making a more powerful console are yet to bear fruit.