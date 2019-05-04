With E3 just a month away, AMD's CEO, Lisa Su sent a surprise to the gaming industry in a recent interview with CNBC's "Mad Money's" Jim Carter. She said in the one-to-one interview that gaming is a "good, secular growth market" and AMD is "really excited" about Sony's next console. Su also talked about how 2019 is going to be a "down" year for AMD's semi-custom-build business, but higher growth is posed for "2020 and beyond".

According to analysts, this development increases the possibility of seeing a 2020 release window for the next-gen gaming console from Sony.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also provides processing units for Amazon's Web Services, various Apple devices and Google Cloud. AMD has also contributed to Stadia, Google's gaming service which was announced in March.

"With all of the data out there and all of the compute needs, it is a great market, and it really appreciates great technology," said Su. "That's where we differentiate ourselves. We're really focused on high-performance computing."

According to a tweet by Ainsley Bowden of SeasonedGaming.com, reliable insider information has revealed that it will be more powerful than Sony and Google's gaming platforms. The next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft will once again be pitted against each other in a bid to captivate audiences at the upcoming conference. More may be revealed in the weeks leading up to E3. We will keep you updated.