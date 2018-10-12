Football in the Kolkata Maidan is governed more by emotion than most other things and emotion triumphed yet again as Mohun Bagan officially announced the signing of Sony Norde for the rest of the 2018-19 season on Thursday, October 11.

Bagan has been going through some troubled times off the pitch in the recent past, clouded by an internal power struggle and lack of sponsors. Under such circumstances, Norde's impending arrival comes as a huge respite for the thousands of fans who have been flocking social media, begging for club officials to sign him.

Despite winning the Calcutta Football League (CFL) after a gap of 8 years, the pressure was mounting on the Mohun Bagan management, from within and without, to build a stronger team for the upcoming I-League.

The concern from the coaching staff was governed by the general consensus of the challenging teams being much stronger than their CFL counterparts. The pressure from without the club, however, was in the wake of arch-rivals East Bengal signing a host of alleged "game-changing foreigners" backed by their recently acquired sponsors.

According to the All India Football Federation guidelines, each team in the I-League can register up to six foreign players and field a maximum of five in the starting line-up. Out of the allowed six, Mohun Bagan finished the CFL with four foreigners already registered – Dipanda Dicka, Henry Kisekka, Yuta Kinowaki, Eze Kingsley – leaving space for only two.

The club had confirmed, of the two remaining foreigners, they were looking at one attacking minded player and one defensive minded player.

It was assumed that Sony Norde would be the natural choice for the attacking position club leaving technically only one more foreigner to recruit.

Norde has been consistently the best performer in the team for the last four seasons. In fact, he has arguably been the best foreign recruit plying his trade in Indian football in the last couple of decades.

A nippy footballer who prefers the left wing, Norde has equal prowess with both feet and has bamboozled defenders given his ability to cut in and stretch the defence at whim. Moreover, he is a huge fan favourite in Kolkata as has been evidenced by the numerous times fans have broken onto the pitch to touch his feet – a trend maintained even off the pitch, in movie theatres and restaurants.

But the applecart was disturbed when on Tuesday, Mohun Bagan announced to the media that pending medical, they were signing Egyptian attacking-midfielder, Omar Elhussieny.

This announcement caused immense speculation on Norde's future with the club and in the late hours of Tuesday, October 9, Norde himself commented on the situation via a post on his official Facebook page.