The Super Cup 2018 semi-final between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan will start at 4 pm IST.

Mohun Bagan take on former I-League rivals Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the semi-final of the inaugural edition of Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, April 17.

The Mariners are heading into the match after crushing Shillong Lajong 3-1 in the quarter-final on April 11. Bagan, who finished a disappointing third in I-League 2017/18, seem to have buckled up as they have been on top of their game in the ongoing competition.

The Kolkata giants had outclassed I-League rivals Churchill Brothers in the Round of 16 and Tuesday's outing will be the first time they face an Indian Super League (ISL) side in the competition.

Will never forget the Federation Cup final: Sankarlal Chakraborty

Bagan have had a superior head-to-head record (5 wins, 3 defeats in 13 matches) against BFC but their coach Sankarlal Chakraborty is not willing to consider the past results ahead of the big tie. In fact, the Kolkata-based tactician is in wary of their opponents' prowess.

Notably, the last time these two sides met, BFC outclassed Bagan 2-0 to win the Federation Cup 2017.

"I will never forget the Federation Cup final last year where they dominated out and out. We also had a very good team but we lost 2-0. [Albert] Roca is a great coach. He changes his formation several times. So it is very difficult for us," Chakraborty said, as quoted by Goal.

Chhetri in fine form for BFC

On the other hand, BFC crushed Neroca FC 3-1 in their quarter-final outing as recently as Friday, April 13. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick as the Bengaluru-based franchise set up the semi-final against Bagan.

Albert Roca's men will be looking to go the distance in the Super Cup to bury the disappointment of their defeat in the final of their maiden stint in ISL. BFC are heading into the tie with a lot of confidence, given their solid run in AFC Cup as well as the domestic cup tournament.

Chhetri will once again be key to their chances and the veteran striker's good form is a big boost to BFC's chances. Roca though will miss the services of left-back Rahul Bheke, who has been sidelined due to injury.

BFC will also be wary of their former midfielder Cameron Watson's presence in the opposition camp but all eyes will be on Cameroonian striker Aser Dipanda, who will be looking to add his tally (two) Tuesday.

How to watch Super Cup 2018 semi-final between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan live

TV Channel: Star Sports 2/HD 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil

Live stream: Hotstar

Possible line-ups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet; Khabra, Johnson, Juanan, Bose; Lenny, Paartalu, Perez; Udanta, Miku, Chhetri.

Mohun Bagan: Shilton; Bagui, Kinshuk, Kingsley, Gurjinder; Kadam, Kinowaki, Watson, Faiaz; Dipanda, Akram.