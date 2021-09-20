Sonu Sood has now broken his silence on the ongoing raids conducted at his properties by the Income Tax department. Sonu has reacted to the reports of tax evasion through a tweet.

The IT department has alleged that the actor has evaded tax amount of over Rs 20 crore. Several raids have been conducted at his Mumbai office and home in the last four days.

Sonu Sood's statement

"Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going," the tweet read.

Sonu further wrote, "I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service, for the last 4 days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service for life."

Several politicians and artists have reacted to Sonu Sood's statement. "More power to you Sonu ji. You are a hero to millions of Indians," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Shiv Sena has also reacted strongly to the timing of the IT raids on Sonu Sood.

The IT department has alleged that an amount of Rs 2.1 crore was generated through overseas crowdfunding, which is in violation of FCRA regulations. The statement released by the IT dept says, "incriminating evidences pertaining to tax evasion have been found."

Further allegations

It further says that "professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts" and "bogus loans have been used for making investments and acquiring properties." Cash of Rs 1.8 crore has been seized and 11 of the actor's lockers have been placed under prohibitory order.