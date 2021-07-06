Veteran actress Shagufta Ali has revealed that she is battling serious financial woes. The actress reveals that unlike the rest of the world, she has been out of work for nearly four years. The actress made a shocking revelation that she has been supporting herself by selling off her vehicle and jewelry. Ali has nothing more left to sell and also reached out to Sonu Sood for financial aid.

Shagufta Ali has worked in serials like – Saans with Neena Gupta, Madhubala, Kumkum, and many others. Ali has revealed that she has diabetes and other health problems as well. She added that she even reached out to CINTAA asking them to help out in her financial crunch. But, the amount they offered to pay was negligible and couldn't have sustained her in any way.

Reached out to Sonu Sood

Shagufta has also revealed that she sought help from Sonu Sood, who has turned messiah for millions in the country. However, Sonu Sood and the team are working towards providing aids and services but don't offer money.

"I always thought it was a rough patch and things will be fine. However, it went on to become a very long patch. I never had too much saved. Whatever I earned, I spent it on necessities as I had a lot of responsibilities. Till the time I don't get fit I need some financial help. Because I have to pay off liabilities, loans, bills. I also have to look after my mother, and for the same I need money," she told Indian Express.

Neena Gupta and others come to help

However, Neena Gupta came forward to help her monetarily earlier. Talking about it, Ali said, "I am quite close to Neena ji (Neena Gupta), and had told her about it. She did help me earlier, and so did Sumeet Raghavan and Sushant Singh. I am thankful to them. And now CINTAA has also reached out, and I will discuss the matter with them."