Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut had a massive fall out during Manikarnika shoot. The two went on to say several things about one another. Now, several years down the line, Sonu Sood has said that he still isn't on talking terms with Kangana. The Fateh actor called her 'foolish' but added that she is not a bad person. Sood however maintained that he is quite respectful towards Kangana's family whenever they meet him.

Not talking to Kangana

Sonu Sood said that he has a rule in life that he would never say anything bad about the person he has been close to. "We are not on talking terms right now, but I have been very close with her family – her mother, father and sister meet me very lovingly. I have a rule in life that if I have ever been close to someone or friends with them, if I have a problem, I will never speak against them," he said.

The actor and producer further added that sometimes he gets hurt wondering why would once a friend go on to say something nasty about him. But then considers it that person's foolishness. He added that Kangana might be saying and writing things without thinking them through. He mentioned that he too could have been through the same phase.

Sonu's take on relationships

"People can say whatever they want, but I will never say anything against them. I might feel upset thinking, 'This person was a good friend and said such things'. I feel that it's her foolishness. She is not a bad person. But sometimes, when you write or say things, you don't actually think it through. I might have also gone through this and done similar things. However, there is no regret. It's her point of view," he told Youtuber Shubhankar Mishra.

On the work front, Sonu Sood is all set for the release of Fateh on January 10.