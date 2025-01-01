Sonu Sood became the messiah for the people of India during the pandemic. From getting patients admitted, paying hospital bills, delivering oxygen tanks to supplying food rations; Sonu was there for it all. People named their kids after Sonu and hailed him as 'The Man' of the year. Now, several years down the line, the Fateh actor has revealed how he was even offered CM's position.

Sonu Sood revealed that he was offered the post of the Chief Minister. He also added that when he refused, he was offered to be the Deputy CM. Sonu mentioned that it felt good to see big and influential people coming up to him to join hands and make a change in the world.

Everything he was offered

"I've even been offered the position of Chief Minister. When I refused, they said, 'Become the Deputy CM then.' These were very influential people in the country who also offered me a seat in the Rajya Sabha. They told me, 'Take the Rajya Sabha membership. Join us; you don't need to fight for anything in politics," he told Humans of Bombay.

"It's an exciting phase when such powerful people want to meet you and encourage you to make a difference in the world," he was quoted as saying.

Sonu to change his stance later?

The Dabangg actor further said that he always felt that people join politics either for financial gains or for political power; none of which he wanted. And thus refused to join politics. He revealed he was offered security, house in Delhi and lots more. However, Sood declined the offer for now.

"I would get high security, a house in Delhi, and a significant position. Someone told me that I'd have a letterhead with a government stamp, which holds immense power. I said, 'That sounds great, and I like hearing it. But I'm not ready right now.' Maybe a few years down the line, I might feel differently. Who knows?" he added.