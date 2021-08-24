Bollywood actor Sonu Sood may have portrayed several antagonist roles on screen, but in real life, he has captured a million hearts with his philanthropic activities. As Sonu Sood is widely known as a humanitarian, several online portals claimed that the actor may soon enter politics. Adding up the heat to these rumors, a Twitter page that goes by the name Megh Updates recently posted that Congress is considering Sonu Sood as its candidate for Mayor in the 2022 elections in Maharashtra.

Sonu Sood's reply receives positive responses from netizens

The tweet made by Megh Updates soon went viral on online spaces, and it received mixed responses from netizens. Most of the people who saw the tweet urged Sonu Sood to stay away from politics, and they requested the Bollywood actor to continue his unbiased stand on social issues.

Later, Sonu Sood himself revealed that he has no plans to enter politics anytime soon. The Arundathi actor also made it clear that he wishes to stay as a common man.

I am happy as a common man ?? https://t.co/w5665MqAwc — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2021

The response from Sonu Sood was warmly welcomed by netizens, and many of them described Sood as the most selfless Bollywood star ever. They also requested Sonu Sood to continue as a common man forever.

Sonu Sood's upcoming films

Sonu Sood is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Acharya, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie is expected to be a high voltage commercial entertainer.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Sonu Sood, Acharya also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Agarwal, Pooja Hegde, Kishore, Saurav Lokesh, and Sangeetha Krish in other crucial roles. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on May 13, 2021, but due to the Covid pandemic, the makers have indefinitely postponed its premiere on big screens. An official confirmation regarding the release date of Acharya will be made soon.