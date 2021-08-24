Lucifer, the Mollywood movie which starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles was a huge hit at the box office, and the Telugu remake of this film is currently in its making stages. Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role in this movie, and the makers have recently revealed that the title of this upcoming movie is Godfather. The recent news about this film is regarding the finalization of the actor who will play the role of the antagonist.

Biju Menon to lock horns with Chiranjeevi

In the original version of Lucifer, it was Vivek Oberoi who played the role of the antagonist named Bobby, the stylish villain. According to the latest updates, Mollywood actor Biju Menon will reprise this role in the Telugu version of this movie.

Biju Menon himself has confirmed this news, and the actor revealed that he is very much excited to share screen space with a legendary star like Chiranjeevi.

It should be noted that Biju Menon is already a known name among Tollywood audiences, especially after the release of Ayyappanum Koshiyum on Amazon Prime Video.

Godfather: All you need to know

Godfather is being directed by Mohan Raja, who is a master in remaking movies. Recently, it has been reported that the makers of the film had approached Bollywood star Salman Khan to play a crucial role in this film. However, an official confirmation regarding the superstar's involvement is yet to be made by the makers.

Nayanthara will be playing the role of the heroine in Godfather. Thaman is scoring the music of this film.

Godfather is expected to be a film with various genres. The film will be basically a political thriller, and it will also indirectly refers to the hypothetical Illuminati, a group of shadow people who are indirectly controlling the entire world.