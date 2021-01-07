A police complaint has been filed against actor Sonu Sood for converting his residential building in Juhu into a hotel without necessary permissions. The complaint filed by BMC states that the six-storey Shakti Sagar residential building has been converted into a hotel without proper permissions in place. Sood, however, has denied the allegations and said that he was waiting for clearance from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

As per the instructions of BMC, the police has filed a complaint against Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. "It has been found that Sonu Sood has instituted/commenced/undertaken/carried out development or changed the user of land. Unauthorised addition/alterations beyond the approved plan and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority."

The complaint also says that the actor was issued a notice however, he didn't comply even after that. Actor Sonu Sood has denied the allegations. He added that he had taken approval from BMC, which then had to receive the approval of Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. Sood revealed the delay in clearance has been due to Covid – 19 but there have been no irregularities.

"I have taken approval for change of user from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn't come due to Covid-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don't come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC's complaint in the Bombay HC," Sood told TOI.

A preliminary investigation has begun into the case.