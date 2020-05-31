Sonu Sood has been doing his every bit to send stranded migrant workers in Mumbai to their respective homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has emerged as a real life hero so much so that his populaity has skyrocketed on Google search also beating the likes of Salman Khan.

Regions like Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are the top five areas across the country who have been searching religiously for Sonu Sood and his helpline number which he recently introduced to send migrant workers home.

When we compared a normal keyword search over Sonu Sood and Salman Khan on Google trends, some of the most popular keywords that people were searching for have been 'Sonu Sood helpline number', 'Sonu Sood toll-free number', 'Sonu Sood charter flight' and so on.

The search trend on Sonu Sood has been tremendous across the country which shows how people have put their trust on the actor more than anything else.

Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala

After sending numerous migrant workers to their hometowns across the nation, actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik on Friday tweeted about Sonu's initiative of airlifting the Odia girls.

"Sonu SoodJi, you are helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It's incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you," Patnaik tweeted.

Reportedly, a special aircraft was arranged to help the girls who were stuck in Ernakulam.

The girls, who hail from Odisha, were working as stitching and embroidery labourers at a local textile factory there. Onboard also were 10 migrant labourers who were working in a plywood factory.

A source close to the actor has provided pictures to IANS, in which we can see the girls standing outside the Kochi airport. And after landing at Bhubaneswar airport, the girls happily posed for the camera, holding Sonu's pictures in their hands.

Maharashtra Governor, Punjab CM laud Sonu Sood

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also praised Sonu Sood for extending help to stranded migrant labourers, and ensuring safe travel for them.

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu has been arranging transport for stranded migrant labourers to ensure they can go to their native places.

The governor complimented the actor on Twitter. "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, film star @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the office of the Governor of Maharashtra.

Sonu was humbled by the appreciation.

He replied: "Thank you so much, sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families... Honoured."

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also lauded Sonu Sood, who was born and brought up in the state, for his charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need and this time it is our Moga boy Sonu Sood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food and transportation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"Good work Sonu!" he added. Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it 'Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born, as a tribute to his efforts.