Sonu Nigam is upset with the omission of certain names from the music industry into the Padma Awards 2025 list. On Republic Day, January 26, a total of 139 names were announced from different fields for Padma Awards including - 7 for Padma Vibhushan, 19 for Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Now, National Award-winning singer – Sonu Nigam – has questioned missing out several singers from the list including Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and more.

Sonu Nigam disappointed

This year, Arijit Singh has been named for Padma Shri while Sharda Sinha will receive Padma Vibhushan posthumously. "Do aise singers hai jinhone poore duniya ke singers ko inspire kiya hai. Ek ko toh humne Padma Shri pe hi simtaa diya hai, woh hai Mohammed Rafi sahab. Aur ek hai jinko Padma Shri bhi naseeb nahi hua hai, Kishore Kumar ji. Posthumously award mil rahe hai na," Sonu Nigam questioned in his Instagram video.

(There are two legendary singers who have inspired singers all over the world. We have limited one of them with the Padma Shri award, that's Mohammad Rafi. The other one didn't even get a Padma Shri, Kishore Kumar. Awards are being given posthumously, right)?

Sonu Nigam further questioned how Alka Yagnik who had given so much years to the industry hasn't received anything yet. He also lauded how Shreya Ghoshal has reached the pinnacle and should also be honoured with Padma Awards. The Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin singer further said that even Sunidhi Chauhan has inspired a whole generation and hasn't been conferred with any prestigious awards yet.

"Aur jo hai bhi unme se Alka Yagnik ji, itna lamba aur kamaal ka career raha hai, unhe kuch nahi mila abhi tak. Shreya Ghoshal, bahut samay se apni kala ka loha manwa rahi hai. Unko bhi milna chahiye. Sunidhi Chauhan, unhone bhi ek poore generation ko inspire kiya hai apni alag si awaaz se. Unhe bhi kuch nahi mila abhi tak," he concluded.

(Another one from them is Alka Yagnik, she has had such a long and illustrious career yet she hasn't received anything yet. Shreya Ghoshal has been proven her singing prowess and she should also get something. Sunidi Chauhan has also inspired a whole new generation with her voice and she also deserves an award)

Anant Nag, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pankaj Udhas, S Ajith Kumar, Shekhar Kapur, Ashok Laxman Saraf, Arijit Singh, Sharda Sinha, Barry Godfray John are some of the celebs who have been named for the Padma Awards 2025.