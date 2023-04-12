Sunidhi Chauhan often drops videos of her singing different songs and always receives warm response on social media. However, the latest song she chose to sing along with her son, has not landed well with many.

Sunidhi shared a video with her and her cute little son, Tegh, singing Sam Smith's "Unholy". The song is more about a father cheating and infidelity.

Social media irked

Now, many on social media have slammed Sunidhi for singing the song along with her little boy and called it "inappropriate". "This is not a song which a kid should be listening or singing," one user wrote.

"This is so cute This song is really great but I think this kind of lyrics are not good for kids," another user commented. "Does she even know the meaning of the song she is making her kid sing?!," a social media user questioned.

"Not an appropriate song for the child yo sing or even hear it. What's wrong with you ??" asked another social media user. "Mam, you should've chosen some other song," a netizen commented.

"Umm the lyrics of the song means the Dad is literally cheating with someone (that's why Daddy's getting hot). Sorry Ma'am but that's the whole theme of the song so it's inappropriate for the kid," another netizen opined.