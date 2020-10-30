Celebrated singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who is known for Chartbusters like 'Kamli', 'Desi Girl', 'Ishq Sufiyana', 'Te Amo' to name a few is back with a new love song 'Kuchh Khwaab', composed by Daboo Malik. Produced by MWM music which focuses on independent music, their latest romantic track is written by Panchhi Jalonvi and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

The playback singer, who has been in the industry for almost three decades now is excited about her latest love single. The song features blissful vocals oozing romance and melodic music arrangement that perfectly complements her voice texture.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India Sunidhi Chauhan spoke about her recently released independent track, association with Daboo Malik, why she feels original music is the need of the hour and embracing motherhood.

Excerpts from the interview.

This is a romantic song, unlike the ones you have done before? What made you take up?

I'm a sucker for romantic songs, what naturally comes to me is a Gazal or sufi, fast track. So when Daboo ji came to me with this track, I loved it and wanted to record it.

Tell us about your collaboration with Daboo Malik?

Dabooji and I go a long way we have known each other from 25 years. We have worked on a lot of songs together, be it love songs or fast songs. He knew I love to sing ballets, he is fond of that texture in my voice, and he wanted me to sing a romantic song. And now after so many years when he called me to sing I heard the song and I fell in love with the way it is composed and the way it is written.

With independent music now coming back do you think we need more independent and original music?

The need for original and independent music is what the pandemic has taught us? Kya hamara maan karta hai kehta hai. Commercial kya hai non Commercial kya hai, more than that the core should be that a piece of good music should reach the audience ears. Remixes are not bad Original music needs to be supported kyunki jiska hum remix bana rahe hai woh bhi original hai. We need to make more original songs and more independent music. During the pandemic, we are noticing that there is an audience for independence music. Original is original and nothing can replace that.

You have ruled the music fraternity in 90's has industry has changed over the years?

Change is inevitable. I'm very thankful to God that there are new genes of songs, the new talent is all charged up and enthusiastic about original music. The new music and singers are doing good in the music industry. With the growing competition do you think there is favouritism or nepotism in music industry?

Yes, there is competition and it has always been there. I have no favouritism or nepotism. I'm focused on music and I just know one thing, that music is my first and last love. Just focussing on that part keeps me sane and alive. Music is all about feeling and that comes from your heart and soul.

Who are your current lot of favourite singers?

I have a lot of favourites, and I really love Jonita Gandhi, Nikita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Anusha Mani, she incredible. In fact, Shalmali Kholgade, Harshdeep Kaur, Raghav Chaitanya are mind blowing, and the list is endless. I'm sure I am missing on my few favourites.

How is motherhood treating you?

Motherhood has kept me on my toes. I never thought I would get so busy after becoming a mother. I have done a lot of work, but nothing can beat this. Being a mother is the most magical, satisfying time of life. During the time I got to spend a lot of time with my family. I'm always going to cherish this time. I never thought I could be a mother to a child, and I couldn't have asked for more.

What next?