Alka Yagnik, who has given Bollywood some of the most memorable and blockbuster songs, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with hearing loss. Alka took to social media to share the shocking news of a viral attack damaging her sensory neural nerve hearing loss. She revealed that she faced it after coming out of a flight and was totally unprepared for what was to come.

Alka Yagnik's heart-breaking post

"A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack," Alka wrote.

"This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour," she further added.

Celebs react

Sonu Nigam took to the comments section on Alka's page and wrote, "I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery." Ila Arun also wrote, "So sorry to hear this Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but the I read , it's heartbreaking But WithBlessings . And today's Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love you always take care."

Shankar Mahadevan also commented, "Praying for your speedy recovery Alkaji !! You are going to be absolutely ok and rocking as usual ! Loads of love and best wishes." Alisha Chinai wrote, "OMG ... Dearest Alka Wishing you a Speedy Recovery lots of love prayers n a big hug."

"You are our tigress and our RANI The only way forward is your recovery which will happen sooner than we can imagine. We love you endlessly and are praying and cheering for you alkaji," Akriti Kakkar wrote.