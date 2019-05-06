Paramount Pictures released a trailer on April 30 for Sonic: The Hedgehog, featuring one of the most iconic characters of video game history. Expectations were high from the studio, which cast Jim Carrey to play the role of Dr. Robotnik as the antagonist. The internet, however, did not respond well to the design of the main character, Sonic.

People were initially hopeful about "Parks and Recreation" actor Ben Schwartz being cast to voice Sonic, but after the trailer dropped, everything from Sonic's human-like teeth to his fur was criticised online. Fans were sceptical over Sonic's legs even when the first motion poster for the film released last year, and the new trailer seems to have driven them to the forums to voice their opinions en masse.

One channel on YouTube recreated the trailer and made an "improved" one, which is hilarious as it is weird. After the criticism on online forums, it appears as if the internet's cries have been heard as the director announced the decision to redesign the main character.

The film's director Jeff Fowler responded to the public criticism on Twitter. "The message is loud and clear," he said in a recent tweet. "You aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

The internet has responded well to the director's tweet, with several people thanking him for listening to the community. Most fans are ready to accept a delay in production in exchange for a better-designed character from Paramount. However, some are still worried about the quality of work being affected as a result of this decision, especially since the movie's release date has not yet been shifted from November 9 to accommodate the changes.

This practice of making last-minute changes been seen before, most prominently in Justice League and Mission Impossible: Fallout when Henry Cavill's moustache created controversy around the globe.

Fowler's decision is an attempt to please fans and perhaps reverse the damage caused by the mockery the film has received. It remains to be seen if this is a good decision, as people may forgive a bad design if the movie is good, but just redesigning a character won't redeem a bad movie.