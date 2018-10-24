In the past two weeks, many women have courageously stepped forward and re-lived their horrific sexual harassment encounters in order to name and shame their perpetrators. Yesteryear actress and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan had also found herself in a terrible situation when somebody had tried to allegedly rape her during a film's shoot.

"Like there was an incident that happened to me when I was on a film shoot and somebody tried to rape me, for example that kind of thing. Luckily they didn't succeed," Soni Razdan told The Quint.

However, Razdan didn't report the incident or file a complaint against the perpetrator thinking that it would cause harm to his family whom she was acquainted with.

"You know the only reason I never said anything at that time and it sounds really odd maybe but I realised if I would have opened my mouth that person would have gone through a lot of problems. He had a family, small children. And at that time I said, ok, nothing really happened, I managed to control it but obviously I never spoke to that person again. I did not, not talk about it because of any shame or anything like that. I felt that I would be hurting his family, whom I knew," Razdan said.

If the incident would've happened in today's time, the 62-year-old actress said that she wouldn't have done the same thing adding that she would've complained about it.

Speaking about sexual harassment and rape allegations against veteran actor Alok Nath, Razdan said that she had seen him behave lecherously after getting inebriated.

"I have seen him behave very very, I would say lecherously after he has been drunk. Even at one time, I wouldn't say he made a pass at me but I didn't like the way he was looking at me," Razdan said.

Writer-producer Vinta Nanda, in a Facebook post, had accused Alok Nath of raping her almost two decades ago amid the ongoing #MeToo movement. Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul, Himani Shivpuri and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of rowdy behaviour and shared their ordeals.