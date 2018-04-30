Song Joong-Ki might reunite with Descendants of the Sun actress for a new drama but it won't be Song Hye-Kyo. If reports are believed to be true then Kim Ji-Won may appear alongside Joong-Ki in the new drama.

Ji-Won and Joong-Ki worked together in Descendants of the Sun, but they were not paired opposite each other. However, if all goes well then fans might see them as the lead actors of tvN's new show which is currently titled Asadal.

"Kim Ji Won received the offer for tvN's new drama 'Asadal' (working title) and is in the process of positively reviewing it," South Korean media Naver quoted a source from King Kong by Starship Entertainment as saying.

The makers of the show earlier approached Joong-Ki for the male lead role. His agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed that he has received the offer, but they didn't say whether he accepted the role or not.

"It's true that Song Joong-Ki has been given an offer for the historical drama 'Asadal' but nothing is yet confirmed regarding his next project," his agency said in a statement.

Asadal is said to be a historical drama, which will be directed by Kim Jin-Won of The Innocent Man. Scriptwriters Kim Young-Hyeon and Park Sang-Yeon of Deep Rooted Tree and The Great Queen Seon Deok fame will also be a part of the drama, which is said to air in 2019.

While Joong-Ki hasn't signed any project after Descendants of the Sun, Ji-Won, on the other hand, was featured in the lead role last year in the drama Fight for My Way alongside Park Seo-Joon. This year, she was seen on the big screen after the third installment of the Detective K film series, Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead, was released in February. She will also be seen making a cameo appearance in the upcoming drama Mr. Sunshine.