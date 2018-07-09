It's confirmed! Song Hye-Kyo's comeback to the television is finally happening. She will be starring opposite Park Bo-Gum in the drama titled Boyfriend.

Earlier, there were speculations that Hye-Kyo and Bo-Gum have been approached for the drama but they had not confirmed their presence. But now the representative of the production company of the drama said that the two actors have given their nod for the project.

"Actress Song Hye Kyo and actor Park Bo Gum have been confirmed to appear as the leads of the drama 'Boyfriend.' We are aiming for a premiere in the second half of 2018, and we are currently in the midst of pre-production," the representative said, according to Soompi.

Boyfriend is Hye-Kyo's comeback drama after Descendants of the Sun that finished airing in April 2016. The drama became a huge hit not only in South Korea, but also in Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia and India. There are reports the makers coming up with the sequel to the show, but there has been no confirmation about it.

After the show, Hye-Kyo was in news for her marriage with Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-Ki. And now she has been news for endorsing beauty products and pregnancy rumours.

Bo-Gum, on the other hand, last worked in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds which was also aired in 2016. And he was in news for his chemistry with Hye-Kyo's husband Joong-Ki. There were even reports that the actors are dating, however, it turned that they are just best friends.

But now that the two talented actors have been confirmed signing the dotted line, fans can't wait to see them coming back to the television after a gap of two years.

"I am sure SHK and PBG can pull it off. They're going to have a good chemistry despite of the age gap. I can't wait," one user said.

"Hye Kyo and Bo Gum are both choosy in selecting scripts so I am sure this drama has a good script. I miss Kyo on tv," another user said.

