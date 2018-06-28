The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has started an expedition to resolve the mystery surrounding a strange sonar anomaly discovered off North Carolina coast. On Wednesday, NOAA's Ship Okeanos Explorer was sent diving to determine whether the anomaly was the result of a possible shipwreck or rock formation.

Geologic structure or ancient remnants?

While carrying out the research, the NOAA live streamed the exploration on its website and social media platforms. The NOAA revealed that their exploration vehicle has reached depths of 820 to 13,124 feet.

The location in which the researchers spotted the anomaly is now kept under the wraps by NOAA. However, on Wednesday evening, NOAA made it clear that the anomaly spotted what is now known as 'Big Dipper Anomaly' appeared to be geologic in origin.

Conspiracy theorists put forward alien theory

In the meantime, conspiracy theorists have joined the party, and they strongly claim that advanced aliens may be living in the depths of the ocean. As per UFO buffs and alien enthusiasts, extraterrestrial beings have built shelters in ocean depths, and they have that advanced technology to strive in the harsh oceanic conditions.

Some conspiracy theorists argue that the video of an unidentified object being trailed by a US Navy Jet above the ocean is an indication that extraterrestrial beings are living in oceans. This video released by Pentagon following the disclosure of the ' Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program' (AATIP)' shows a bizarre flying object streaking across the sky defying all the laws of physics.

After analyzing the movement of the object spotted, experts and UFO researchers claimed that no aircraft is capable of performing such erratic maneuvers in the air.

The coast of North Carolina is often dubbed as the 'Graveyard of the Atlantic'.

During times of World War II, many ships have sunk in this area, and some experts believe that the remnants of these vessels may be the reason behind these anomalies. Experts believe that more researches and exploration which is being conducted by NOAA will reveal the mysteries surrounding these strange anomalies.