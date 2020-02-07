While it was her father Anil Kapoor's film 'Malang's screening, but who caught more camera lights and media attention was Sonam Kapoor who donned a black frock-style deep neck dress. Why? Well, because the actress apparently had "no shame" in flashing her "private parts" in front of her father, as per the trolls.

While actresses have always been at the receiving end of flak and bashing, but it seems like now the trolls have become a bit extra sensitive to what are our heroines are wearing. Some days before it was Priyanka Chopra, then Nushrat Bharucha and now Sonam!

It happened during her father's latest release's screening where several other actors too marked their presence including Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff to name a few. Sonam too posed with Anil, who is playing a key role in the film, and as soon as the video went online, people started criticizing her for her sartorial choice.

"Wow... dressed like that while standing next to your father?? Have these people NO shame!?!," wrote one user on Instagram.

Another went on commenting, "How could someone even stand in front of a father showing her private part ike this?"

While one of then schooled her saying, "have some shame", another troll said "very awkward".

It might seem that they all vent out their anger against her dress, but there were still some who countered the haters with comments like "grow up." "Looking at the comments shows y India hasn't civilised yet, she is standing next to her father and she can whatever she wants, it's the same as wearing a saree nothing wrong. Grow up you lot," a user commented.

Another positive comment stated that even if Sonam was wearing a burkha, she would have held the same importance. "She do not need to overexpose, specially when she is so talented. Even if she is standing covering her face she will be equally important to us. We all should understand that fashion is something very personal, no one has rights to comment on what one should wear and at the same time it should not be always revealing. Third is even important to understand is that public figures has to be conscious and extra careful about their behaviour at places like India where stars are next to their Gods as they are their inspiration," the user wrote.

'Malang' special screening

The special screen of the film was star-studded affair as several film celebrities came to watch the film which opened in theatres today. The film starring Disha Patani opposite Aditya Roy Kapur opened to mix reviews from the audience.

It is a romantic action thriller film and Aseem Arrora has written the story for the film, while Aniruddha Guha penned its screenplay. Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani have produced the flick under the banners Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment.