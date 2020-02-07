While 'Kabir Singh' was both admired and criticised for featuring a demure girl who is happy being slapped in love by her intense lover, what the film made sure was to create a buzz which it surely did. And while a number of Romeos found a close connection with Shahid Kapoor's infamous character Kabir, it would still be hard to imagine him setting a good example for the public.

Confused about what are we saying? Let's finally break the bubble and raise a toast to the Gurugram (Haryana) police for their latest post on road safety. It's always hard to preach civilians about their good or bad but taking a cue from films seem to help and that is what the police recently did.

Gurugram police finds an example in Kabir Singh

Remember a furious Kabir in the film riding his bike so fast as if he was a part of Formula one? Yes, the Twitter handle of Gurugram police used that very screen grab and superimposed a helmet on Kabir's head and captioned it, "Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge."

And as they would have expected, their road safety meme apparently resonated well with the audience who lauded the initiative by commenting funny gifs and memes.

Even more, one of the users asked them to even come up with something similar on "unnecessary honking". Well, it would be interesting to see what comes next!

Kabir Singh controversy

Around the time of its release last year, Kabir Singh left the nation divided. While a lot of people have been going gaga over Shahid's performance in the film, many others slammed him for picking up such a "misogynistic" character.

However, Shahid had then said that he is not affected by such criticisms as he is focused on the "larger picture". The versatile actor said that he has been in the industry for about 15 years, and such comments do not bother him anymore.

"I don't look at my filmography or my work as an actor anymore as individual performance. I have grown over that," he told Bollywood Hungama.

The actor further said that he is more concerned about the wider picture, and backed his argument by saying that people started to talk about his performance in Jab We Met only after he did dark movies like Haider and Udta Punjab.

Kabir Singh's success

Even after all those controversial remarks and comments, the film turned out to be a massive hit for the actor and even established his co-actor, Kiara Advani, as a popular face in the industry. After the film's success, Shahid even said that his most flawed character has become the most loved one.