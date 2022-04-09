Ever since she made the pregnancy announcement, Sonam Kapoor has been dropping adorable pictures and videos. After the maternity shoot that made her look like a beautiful painting, Sonam has now shared a picture of her "baby". In her latest Instagram post, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy glow can't be overlooked.

The catch

However, before you jump to any conclusions, let us tell you. Sonam is referring to her husband as he baby in the picture. Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with husband Anand and wrote, "My baby is here" with a hug emoji. Earlier, while making the pregnancy announcement, Sonam had written, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam's difficult pregnancy

"It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is. If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own," Sonam had told Vogue in a recent interview. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in May 2018. Sonam Kapoor has her kitty full with several films in her project. The diva is expected to resume work after giving birth to their firstborn this fall.

How they fell in love

"Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand... the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend... like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more," Sonam had once told Filmfare about Anand.