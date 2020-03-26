After dating for a couple of years, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on the May 8, 2018. Sonam's hubby Anand Ahuja is a Delhi based renowned and successful businessman and is the owner of fashion clothing brand 'Bhane'.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's combined net worth

Soman Kapoor has an estimated net worth of around $12 million, which is around Rs 85 crores. Sonam Kapoor's net worth will not really be surprising to her fans, as she is a massively popular actor who has featured in number big-budget Bollywood movies.

According to reports, she takes around Rs 2 crores to Rs 3 crores for each film she acts in. Sonam Kapoor also owns a BMW 7 Series Luxury Saloon and an Audi Q7, and she also lives in a Juhu luxury house that is believed to be worth around Rs 25 crores.

Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, is a highly successful businessman who owns the clothing brand Bhane. His exact net worth is still unknown, but several reports have stated that he has an annual income of around USD 450 million. In INR, that will be around Rs 3000 crores.

As a couple, the two have an impressive estimated total net worth of around USD 462 million, which when converted to INR is around Rs 3085 crores. This combined net worth makes them one of the most successful and richest couples associated with Bollywood.

'Married for the sake of families'

After dating for two years, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 but after her marriage to Anand, Sonam revealed that the couple tied the knot only for the sake of their families. The actress in an interview with a news portal said that marriage was just a formality for their families whereas, in reality, they were committed to each other a long time back.

Sonam said, "I think marriage is just a formality in our time. I, of course, agree that it is a commitment too. But Anand Ahuja and I feel we were already committed to each other before we got married. Marriage was something that we did for our friends and family. So I don't think our relationship has changed so much since the time we were dating."

Anand and Sonam spend very less time together because they are busy with their careers. So Sonam says things were pretty much the same for them before and after marriage.

"Anand was travelling to Mumbai a lot and I was travelling to London and Delhi. And even now, he travels a lot, I travel a lot. But for the world, we are married and I notice that changes the way people see me. I'm basically living between London, Delhi and Dubai, but I guess that's because the world has become so much smaller, travel has become so convenient," she said.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in her film 'Zoya Factor' with Dulquer Salmaan, which turned out to be a disaster at the box office.