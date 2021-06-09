Sonam Kapoor, one of the most adorable starlets in Bollywood is celebrating her 36th birthday on June 9. The actress who made her debut in 2007 with the movie Saawariya has proved that she is one of the most talented performers in B-town, and she enjoys a huge fan following in all nooks of the country. In a career that has been spanning over 14 years, the actress has immortalized several roles in movies like Pad Man, Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and the recent AK vs AK.

However, before making her Bollywood debut, Sonam Kapoor did a Himalayan task, which can be a real inspiration for people who wish to lose weight. As Sonam Kapoor was all set to make her debut, she underwent a drastic physical transformation by losing 35 kilograms to get in shape.

Sonam Kapoor's weight loss journey

In the 2000s, Sonam Kapoor weighed more than 86 kilograms. However, as the actress planned to make her Bollywood debut, she did rigorous workouts for more than two years and shed 35 kilograms.

Sonam Kapoor's fitness trainer had once opened up about the actress's fitness journey. The trainer revealed that Sonam had paid lots of effort to tone her upper body.

"Red carpet outings involve high slit gowns and backless outfits, so we keep the leg work though. There is as much emphasis on upper body workout because one needs to have a toned back to flaunt those dresses. I train with her and work out on a combo trailer, which is a pilates machine, and some traditional mat pilates routines in the mornings. Her evenings are dedicated to weight training and cardio. It involves interval training where she walks for a minute and then jogs. She picked up spinning when she was in Los Angeles recently and continues to do that as well. She also prefers to eat simple home-cooked food like roti, daal, sabzi," said Sonam's trainer.

Inspiration from mother

Sonam Kapoor had once revealed that it was her mother who inspired her to get back in shape. Upon strict instructions from Sunita Kapoor, Sonam decided to stay away from her favorite eatables that include chocolates, ice creams, fried foods, and sweets. Sonam might have also received inspiration from her father Anil Kapoor who is as fit as a nut even in his sixties.

Sonam Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The film is expected to be a high-voltage crime thriller, and it also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in other prominent roles.