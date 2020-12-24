Age is just a number, well in case of Anil Kapoor its true! AK is considered one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and there's no denying that. Known for his strict diet regime and healthy habits, his work out routines makes him fit as a fiddle. Not only does he inspire us with his prolific act on screen, but his dedication towards fitness can put millions of millennials to shame.

On the occasion of his 64th birthday, let's dive deep into the global star's fitness and diet regime. Scroll down to watch some never seen before videos of AK flexing his muscles in the gym, running and eating healthy.

What does Anil Kapoor eat in a day!!

Anil Kapoor doesn't smoke or drinks alcohol. The actor avoids sugar and junk food and eats a lot of dairy products.

He drinks a bottle of water empty stomach and then eats a sandwich with cabbage, lettuce, and egg for breakfast. He also switches to oats or cereal for breakfast sometimes.

He likes to drink a strawberry milkshake and apple juice.

The actor loves to have boiled broccoli or celery for lunch.

He prefers having salads with different sauces and dressings for dinner.

The actor also eats boiled pulses with brown rice sometimes.

Speaking about his diet and fitness regime, the actor was quoted.

I wake up at 6 a.m. and thereafter I have a banana, which provides me with carbohydrates, potassium and iron. I have around five to six meals a day, which means a meal every two and a half hours. I count my calories with every meal.

According to Anil himself, one must look after his/her body. Here are some words of wisdom from the actor!

You owe it to your body to treat it well. You take so much advantage of your body. You eat, drink, sleep, smile, travel, talk, and have sex- you use this body for everything. Then why not look after it so that you can use it longer? This is what I believe in.

Work hard, workout harder.

Anil Kapoor spends around two to three hours in the gym and changes his workouts as per the roles he plays in his upcoming movies. He goes cycling or jogging early in the morning, and prefers doing cardio for at least 10 minutes every day. He believes in concentrating on different parts of the body while working out, rather than focussing on one particular area. He also includes free weights, sit-ups, crunches, chair squats, and push-ups in his workout at his gym. The actor also practices yoga.

Speaking to a portal, Anil Kapoor said:

My workouts change from day to day. My day begins at 6 a.m. with 10 minutes of cardio to warm up. Then three days a week, I work out in the gym and the other days I work out outdoors. Every day, I work on different parts of my body.

I want to be fit and look lean because a lean look lets you do all kinds of roles from comedy and romance to drama. When you bulk up, it limits your roles.

This is how Anil Kapoor is celebrating his birthday.

Anil is currently in Chandigarh where she is shooting of the Raj Mehta directorial. The videos and photos from the birthday bash have gone viral on the internet. It includes Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli.

Anil was thrown a small party on the sets of his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. His co-stars, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli, took to Instagram stories to share a short video of the actor cutting his birthday cake. He was joined in the celebrations with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and his wife, Sunita.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below:

Friends and family wish pen heart left messages on the actor's special day.

On Anil Kapoor's birthday, his daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor lit up Instagram with adorable wishes for their dad.

Sonam is currently living in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sharing a picture of herself and Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Happy birthday, daddy... you're the most positive, kind, liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much, and I can't wait to see you in the new year."

While Rhea wrote: "Happy birthday to my soul twin. Mentor. Friend. Dad. Competitor. Can't live without you" (sic). Apart from penning beautiful wish, she shared a bunch of candid pictures Anil Kapoor.

Karan Boolani posted some heart-warming memories featuring himself and the actor. His greeting read: "Wish you always catch the best light and look great in your close-ups. Always have your favourite takes in focus and Release your films on the luckiest days... happy birthday AK.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena shared a still from the film 'Tashan' in which she shared the frame with Anil and wrote, 'Happy birthday Anil jiii...my forever favourite. May we always give it our best shot....in life or front of the camera. Always the best. #legend @anilskapoor.'

Rajkumar Rao wishes Anil Kapoor with a heartwarming post.

AK VS AK releases on AK's birthday!!

The release of AK vs AK coincides with Anil Kapoor's birthday today, actor-director Anurag Kashyap also wished the actor.

The filmmaker-actor mentioned that Anil Kapoor had signed his film Allwyn Kalicharan which never got made. Sharing pictures from a promotional event and the film's poster, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Today when #AKvsAK is releasing. I want to put out these pictures of our launch of the most prized AK ( Allwyn Kalicharan) the film that never got made, and @motwayne and #AvinashSampat made it the basis for the ever experimental, genre-defying Motwane's yet again "FIFTH FILM by VM".."

Anurag Kashyap thanked Anil Kapoor for inspiring him and also wished him a very happy birthday. "All I want to say is Thank you Mr @anilskapoor .. the most secure (insecure actor) human being, who just does not know how to give up, who always challenges himself and also you(me) to be your best and always wants to come out on top. Today at 64 or is it 65, the most healthy competitor, is as hungry as he was when he started. The man who can teach you so much about how to make the best out of what you have. He, who is not afraid to be vulnerable, to laugh at himself and to put himself out there in ways no one else does. A true Janbaaz like @vasanbala says. Thank you AK sir for inspiring me and pulling me out of my lethargy and reluctance and pushing me to do my best. A very very Happy Happy Birthday to you Young Man and endless love. #AkvsAk on @netflix_in today. Circa 2003 (sic)."

IBTimes India wishes Anil Kapoor a 'jhakaas' birthday!