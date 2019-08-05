Lootera, Devdas or Parineeta; Bollywood films based on bestselling books have always worked phenomenally at the box-office. No wonder, year after year, more and more films based on books are being made. From Sonam Kapoor in Zoya Factor to Vidya Balan in Indira, let's take a look 5 upcoming films based on best-sellers.

Sushant Singh Rajput - Dil Bechara

Sushant will be seen in casting director Mukesh Chabbra's film - Dil Bechara. The story is based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. Having found immense applause and success in Hollywood, the Hindi version will narrate the tale of two teenagers, who are both battling terminal diseases and find love in each other.

Vijay Varma - A Suitable Boy

With many notable projects to his credit, Vijay Varma will be seen in an author backed role for BBC- series to be directed by ace international filmmaker Mira Nair. The series titled A Suitable Boy is the adaption of a popular best seller novel with the same name. The novel is written by Vikram Seth and has more than 1300 pages. Vijay will be seen portraying the role of Rasheed, who is a student at Brahmpur University.

Parineeti Chopra - The Girl on the Train

Last seen in Kesari, Parineeti Chopra recently took to Twitter to announce her next film, tentatively titled The Girl on the Train.The film is an adaptation of the best-seller novel The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins.

The book has already been made in Hollywood by Steven Spielberg with the same title and Emily Blunt in the lead. The Hindi version will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and the makers have decided to roll the project by next month. The book narrates the story of a girl who is an alcoholic, divorcee and is involved in a missing person's investigation.

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan - The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan will soon be seen in an adaptation of the bestselling novel The Zoya Factor by Anuja Chauhan. Zoya Factor is a rom-com set in the era of 1983 world cup till 2010 when India won the second world cup having.

Vidya Balan - Indira India's Most Powerful Prime Minister

Vidya Balan is all set to step into the author-backed role in an upcoming film tentatively titled Indira - India's Most Powerful Prime Minister. The film is adapted from the book by Sagarika Ghose with the same name. The book by Ghose is a biography on the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, highlighting some of the shocking incidents during her tenure.