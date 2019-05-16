Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted coming out of a salon. While shutterbugs were waiting outside to click her, the actress for some unknown reasons, was seen hiding her face.

Wearing a black transparent top with trousers, Parineeti was seen in a hurry to enter her car, and escape the lens as soon as possible. A video has come out that shows her first rushing back into the salon as soon as she spotted paparazzi waiting outside.

She then comes out, but quickly enters her car, and is seen desperately trying to hide her face with her hair and hands. The video is out on Instagram, and people are wondering what made her hide her face so desperately.

While some suggested that the actress wanted to avoid being clicked as she was without make-up, some others thought there is something fishy about it. Nonetheless, it is only Parineeti who knows the reason behind her act.

On the work front, she was recently seen in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar. Although she had a small role in the film, the actress was glad to be a part of such a big project. Parineeti has a number of upcoming films in her kitty including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi and Saina Nehwal biopic.

Watch the video below: