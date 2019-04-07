While Kangana Ranaut is all set to play former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic, some reports claimed that Vidya Balan was initially finalised for the role.

According to Amar Ujala, before approaching Kangana, the makers of the film wanted Vidya to play the lead role. However, she reportedly rejected the offer, which later fell into the Queen actress' kitty.

The report stated that Vidya refused to take it up as she thought she was not fit for the role and also because she had already agreed to work in a web-series based on the life of Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to rubbish the reports. Sharing the mentioned report, Rangoli duped it as "fake" news.

"Fake news alert, nepo gang ki abhi bhi jal rahi hai, desperately trying to make many such news viral @AmarUjalaNews please don't bring respectable people like @vidya_balan Ji into your petty games !!!," she tweeted.

In the tweet, she also targeted supporters of nepotism as Kangana's fight with Karan Johar on the debate around nepotism is well known to all now. It all started after the actress had ridiculed KJo by calling him "flag-bearer of nepotism" on his own chat show.

It was followed by several unpleasant remarks made by the two parties against each other. However, recently Karan surprised many by making a positive comment on Kangana. He said that Kangana is one of the best actresses of Bollywood, and he would want to work with her in future.

It will be interesting to see the outspoken diva's reaction to Karan's latest comment. Meanwhile, Kangana has two other promising films coming up. First, she will be seen in Mental Hai Kya, and then she has Panga in the pipeline.