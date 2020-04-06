Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was trolled heavily after she hurled her against the people, who burst crackers as a part of their support to Narendra Modi's clarion call to switch off the light and light the lamp on Sunday night.

Narendra Modi urged the people on Friday to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps. The prime minister said, "To defeat the darkness of despair and light our lives with hope, let's switch off all lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday 5 April & illuminate our surroundings with candles, diyas, torch or mobile flashlights. Let's maintain social distancing during this."

The people of all caste, creed and race respected Narendra Modi's call in his symbolic fight against the novel coronavirus. Millions of people stood at their doors and balconies and lit candles, diyas, torches, and mobile flashlights for 9 minutes in a symbolic act against the darkness spread by the corona crisis.

'Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused'

But despite Modi's request for social distancing, a few people burst of crackers and celebrated the moment. The video of this visual hit the internet and created a lot of buzz in social media. Sonam K Ahuja took to her Twitter page to condemn those people. She wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused.

Sonam K Ahuja, who made a rich donation for the urban animals like dogs, cats and cows during the lockdown, said that the animals and birds in south Delhi were freaking out due to the sound of crackers. She tweeted, "There was complete peace and quiet, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst firecrackers tonight."

Sonam Kapoor often gets trolled by the people of the right-wing for her leanings towards left ideology. Many people were angered by her comment on the people bursting crackers. Some of them shared photos and videos featuring her bursting her crackers with her father Anil Kapoor during Diwali and asked her whether the animals were not freaked out at that moment.

Shweta Pandey @YoursShweta

Not justifying few crackers today, just pointing out the hypocrisy. Dogs hv no problem when your family burst crackers?

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

Sometimes i feel bad for Anil kapoor saab. How much embarrassment he must have felt on so many national occasions because of her daughter.. #9बजे9मिनटSonam kapoor is hypocrite of epic proportion. In this video dogs aren't freaking out? A FLOP ACTRESS AND A FLOP HUMAN BEING..

NishantS @nishants79

You will remain confused forever. As your are suffering from Rorona virus. This virus has no treatment.

Ajitsinh Jagirdar @AjitsinhJagirda

Dogs don't freak out on a Christmas? Your Hindu hate is granted being Dawood gang member Bollywoodian.

Not justifying few crackers today, just pointing out the hypocrisy.



Dogs hv no problem when your family burst crackers? https://t.co/qpUUyNsKP4 pic.twitter.com/CyBLpgD9UO — Shweta Pandey (@YoursShweta) April 5, 2020